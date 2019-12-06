The Tigers cruised in the first half, earning a 53-16 lead. Natalie Bremer scored a game-high 30 points for the Tigers. Lilly Meincke finished with 21 points and two 3-pointers. Ava Wallerich had six points on two 3-pointers. Grace Bany added eight points.

Lake City improved to 4-0 overall.

Goodhue 53, Cannon Falls 13

Goodhue jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. The Wildcats led 33-8 at halftime.

Wildcat Tori Miller recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Elissa Lodermeier had 10 points with two 3-pointers. Torrie Rehder also hit two 3-pointers and finished with 14 points along with seven rebounds. Madee Benda added three points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Camryn Schroeder led the Bombers with four points, Makayla Bowen had three points, while Belle Freeberg and Charli Duden each had two points.

Goodhue (4-1, 2-0 HVL) next faces Kenyon-Wanamingo on the road Tuesday, Dec. 10. Cannon Falls (1-1, 0-1 HVL) faces Kasson-Mantorville at home Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Tuesday

The Goodhue girls' basketball team led by a point halftime, but pulled away in the second half. The Wildcats outscored Pine Island 34-17 in the second en route to a 69-51 victory on Tuesday.

Arianna Thomforde led the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points. Elissa Lodermeier had 15 points and six rebounds. Joslyn Carlson scored six points and led the team with 11 rebounds. Anika Schafer and Jenna Ryan each had 10 points, while Tori Miller added eight points and nine rebounds.

K-M 64, Z-M 44

Kasson-Mantorville was overwhelming in its 20-point victory over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

The Cougars could manage 16 points in the second half.

"K-M is a great basketball team that was very patient and made shots. This is a good learning experience for us and we will get better because of this game," said Z-M head coach Andy Bromeling.

Natalie Dykes scored a team-high 18 points for the Cougars. Addie Voxland had eight points, while Ali Hunstad tallied seven points.

Area Score:

Randolph 64, Lyle-Pacelli 41