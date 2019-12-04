The East Ridge girls' hockey team had a memorable win over Forest Lake before the Thanksgiving weekend to reach 3-0 in the conference standings. The Raptors were looking to make it 4-0 on Tuesday as they traveled to Roseville for another tough conference game.

East Ridge took the early lead, but Roseville came back in the third period to win 3-2 and put the Raptors at 3-1 in the conference and 3-5 overall this season.

The early lead for the Raptors came from Fiona Claugherty and Lauren Beaubien to make it a 2-0 lead for East Ridge about six minutes into the second period. Roseville scored one goal in the second period and two more in the third to take the 3-2 win. The two East Ridge goals were assisted by Ally Barry twice and Claugherty on Beaubien's goal.

Emerald Kelley saved 24 of the 27 shots for the Raptors on Tuesday as East Ridge looks to Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m. for its next game. The Raptors will host crosstown rival Park in a game at HealthEast Sports Center.