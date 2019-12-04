The Woodbury girls' hockey team started off their home game on Tuesday night with a 3-0 lead and looked to have the control for the first and second period. Mounds View came back though late in the second and third period to tie with the Royals 3-3 and put Woodbury at 3-4-2 on the season.

The scoring started in the first period with a goal from Nicole Stickels on a power play and an assist from Elizabeth Molnau. Then, about a minute later, Elizabeth Lange scored a goal from Maya Struve to make it a 2-0 lead for the Royals heading into the second period.

In the second period, the scoring continued as Hannah Graunke scored on another power play and had an assist from Isabel Chmielewski and Struve to make it a 3-0 lead for Woodbury. Then, Mounds View came back with a goal to end the second period and two more goals in the third period.

The game was tied at 3-3 and there needed to be an overtime period on Tuesday night. The two teams weren't able to score in overtime, which put the game at a tie.

Woodbury had a strong game at goalie as Anna Julius saved 32 of 35 shots and created a 91.4 saving percentage.

The Royals will travel to Cretin-Derham Hall for their next game on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:15 p.m. to try and even out their conference record early in the season.