The Park girls' hockey team hosted highly ranked Forest Lake on Tuesday night for a conference game, but Forest Lake took an early lead and never looked back. The Wolfpack lost 6-0 to drop to 2-2-1 in the conference standings.

Forest Lake scored one goal in the first and second period, but scored four in the third period to make it a 6-0 final. The Wolfpack only had one penalty in each of the first two periods, but had three in the third period including one crucial penalty.

About six and a half minutes into the third period, Addy Finn received a major penalty for kicking which is typically a five-minute penalty. Instead, she was ejected from the game and couldn't return to the game.

Park will look to get back on a winning streak on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m. as the Wolfpack travels to HealthEast Sports Center to take on crosstown rival East Ridge.