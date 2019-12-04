The New Life Academy boys' basketball opened up their season at home on Tuesday night as they hosted Twin Cities Academy/Great River. The Eagles faced a 40-20 deficit at half and couldn't come back as they lost 74-55.

The three main scorers from last were the top players for New Life on Tuesday once again with all of them hitting double digit points. Kollin Kaemingk led the Eagles with 15 points, while Michael Reader was right behind him with 14 points. Konner Ware rounded out the trio with 11 points.

After a tough first half, New Life had a strong second half as they outscored Twin Cities Academy/Great River 35-34. The Eagles will have another home game on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. as they take on Hill-Murray.