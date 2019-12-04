The New Life Academy girls' basketball team opened up the 2019-20 season on Tuesday night with many familiar players on their roster. Those veteran players played crucial roles in a dominating win for the Eagles' home opener.

New Life won 68-38 over Legacy Christian Academy and their top players from last season led the Eagles on Tuesday night. Bethany Brocker was the leading scorer with 22 points, while McKayla Montgomery and Carly Hager followed behind with 19 and 18 points respectively.

Mallory Moseman and Abby Slettedahl also scored for the Eagles as they earned five and four points respectively on Tuesday. It was a strong game for New Life to start the season and the Eagles will look for a second win later this week.

New Life will host another home game on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. as the Eagles play Southwest Christian.