After two close losses this past week, the East Ridge girls' basketball team was looking to even up their record on Tuesday night. The Raptors traveled to Roseville and were able to earn the 60-47 victory in their first conference game of the season.

It was a big game for East Ridge as the team wanted to start off the conference schedule on the right foot with a win. Emily Christenson helped lead the Raptors to victory as she led the team with 18 points including four 3-pointers.

Ella Stegeman and Grace Bennett each scored in double digits with 11 and 10 points respectively to help guide East Ridge on Tuesday night. Kate Burns finished the game with nine points and 12 rebounds. Madalyn Slavin returned from an injury on Tuesday night and scored eight points in her first game of the season.

The Raptors will look to carry that momentum to another road conference game on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. as East Ridge plays at Cretin-Derham Hall.