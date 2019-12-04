The Park girls' basketball team had a tough opponent to start the conference season on Tuesday night as the Wolfpack traveled to Stillwater. The Ponies are ranked seventh in Class AAAA, according to the Minnesota Basketball News rankings, and they showed why they're ranked.

Stillwater had a 42-18 lead at halftime and continued that lead to a 77-37 final over Park to drop the Wolfpack's record to 1-2 to start the season.

Justine Jameson led the team with 13 points as Ayanii Satcher was right behind her with nine points. Madeline Blumberg and Avery Corrigan scored five and four points respectively in the paint on Tuesday night.

Park will return home to even out their overall and conference record on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. as the Wolfpack takes on White Bear Lake.