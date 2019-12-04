There was one minute left in the game for the Woodbury boys' basketball team and head coach Kent Getzlaff looked up at the scoreboard. Farmington held onto a 59-51 lead, but the Royals didn't give up hope with that big of a deficit.

Instead, they put their heads down and started working to try and cut this lead with each possession. The minute started with a steal from Woodbury, which brought the deficit down.

Then, the Royals fouled twice against Farmington and the Tigers missed each free throw to give Woodbury an opportunity to chip at the lead and possibly take over the lead.

With 10 seconds left on the clock, Bradley Cimperman drained a 3-pointer to put Woodbury up 60-59. Farmington decided not to take a timeout and the Tigers couldn't put the ball in the basket as the Royals came back to win their season opening game.

"It was an incredible finish for our players," Getzlaff said. "I'm so proud of how they played. They never gave up at any moment and that helped them win this game."

The Woodbury team has many players returning from last season, which means there's a lot of varsity experience on this 2019-20 team. Getzlaff said that experience was one of the reasons they were able to chip back and eventually win because they knew how to approach the situation.

There was more confidence in each player during this game because there wasn't as many unknowns compared to the Royals' opener last season. The players were excited to finally have their opening game after a couple weeks of practice.

"They played with a lot of experience in the last minute because we didn't have a timeout for the rest of the game," Getzlaff said. "They used prior experience and their team chemistry to work together and earn this win."

Cimperman had a memorable night not only with the game-winning 3-pointer, but he led the Royals with 28 points. Parker McMorrow also scored in double digits with 12 points to help in the victory. Devin Padelford ended the night with seven points.

Getzlaff said this win will help build confidence and momentum heading into their next game and it also makes it easier to focus at practice with a win under the belt.

It was a good non-conference win for the Royals to start off the season, but it doesn't get easier as Woodbury heads to Eagan for another road non-conference game on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m.