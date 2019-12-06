Through two games this season for the Red Wing boys' basketball team, two things are already evident: Deso Buck will lead the team in scoring and the roster has little varsity experience.

On Tuesday, Lake City came to Red Wing and overwhelmed the Wingers in the first 5 minutes. Red Wing, a team that returned just two varsity players from last season, struggled to keep up with the Tigers.

As the game progressed, the Wingers did settle in. Red Wing head coach Drew Olinger said the start to the game was a much faster pace that many Wingers are still getting used to.

"When a team like Lake City comes in flying on all cylinders, it can be intimidating to a lot of guys who haven't played much varsity," Olinger said.

He added that in the first two games, with Kasson-Mantorville being the first opponent, the team can learn and feel just how fast they'll need to be.

"Learning happens in games like this," Olinger said of the 72-49 loss to the Tigers. "Obviously the scoreboard didn't show much difference from our Kasson game to our Lake City game ... We have to keep showing (the team) film, showing them the situations so they have a better understanding, and a deeper understanding."

The young Wingers roster features seven sophomores. Early on, as the team adjusts to the faster pace, Deso Buck will be relied upon to provide points. He's done just that so far. Through two games, Buck leads the team with 44 points.

The Wingers were without DonTray Johnson, the other returner from last season. Olinger said he'll return to the lineup Friday and step right in as another contributor who can take pressure off Buck.

Some of the other impact players include seniors Ben Kuehni and Henry Davig, along with sophomores Max Hanson, Andrew Ball, Reese Tripp, Cooper Chandler and Denval Atkinson.

Olinger said Buck will have tough job each night having to lead the team. With Johnson and others playing varying minutes, the hope is they become less hesitant and more confident in all aspects of the player's respective talents.

"We'll need others to step up. Whether it is another guy that slashes to the basket, whether it's another guy that spread the floor and hit some 3s," Olinger said.

Red Wing downed at home

Lake City's Nate Heise and company had few issues putting up points in the early stages of the game.

The Tigers made few mistakes and Olinger said the Wingers were playing hard, but at times lost track of assignments.

Buck led the Wingers in scoring with 27 points, while hitting 3 of 12 from behind the arc. Atkinson again was able to lead the team in rebounds with eight. Hanson shot 2 of 3 from behind the arc for six points and had two steals, while Ball made one 3-pointer.

Red Wing will host Faribault on Tuesday to open the Big Nine Conference season. The Wingers will then have a few days off before Saturday’s trip to face Mankato East.