The Woodbury boys' hockey team started the conference season on Thursday night and played one of the toughest opponents in the Suburban East Conference.

The Royals traveled to White Bear Lake to take on the seventh-ranked Bears, according to Let's Play Hockey rankings. White Bear Lake had control of the game early and that continued throughout all three periods resulting in a 6-0 loss for Woodbury.

The first period was scoreless between the two teams, but the Bears went on a scoring streak in the second period to make it a 4-0 game. They added two more goals in the third period to make up the 6-0 final score.

The Royals will look to even out their conference record on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. as Woodbury travels to Cretin-Derham Hall.