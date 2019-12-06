Kenyon-Wanamingo hosted Stewartville on Thursday as the Knights opened their season with a dominant 55-21 dual meet victory.

Gavin Johnson (106 pounds), Bray Olson (145), Jaedin Johnson (152), Daniel Van Epps (160), Tyler Craig (170), Logan Meyers (182) and Armani Tucker (285) all won by fall for K-W. Only two weights, 120 for K-W and 220 for the Tigers, were won by forfeit.

Byron 43, Cannon Falls 27

Byron won six-straight bouts, from 138-170, to hand Cannon Falls a 43-27 loss on Thursday.

Gavin Peterson (106) and Colton Black (113) opened the dual with pins and a 12-0 lead for the Bombers before the Bears won two decisions to get on the board. A Cannon Falls decision at 132 by Evan Bennerotte preceded Byron’s match-deciding run.

Bombers Rylie Keenan (195) and Ryan Linde (285) both won by fall to close the bout.

Tuesday

Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Cannon Falls opened the 2019-20 season, along with Mahtomedi, in a triangular held in Cannon Falls on Tuesday.

The Bombers trounced the Zephyrs 54-27 before the Cougars bounced the Bombers 47-21. Z-M finished off a two-win night with a 69-12 thrashing of Mahtomedi.

Individual results were not available at press time.

Goodhue goes 1-1 at Triton

Goodhue fell to Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 42-33 at the Triton Tri on Tuesday.

The host Cobras then took on LARP and came out on top 42-33. The Wildcats then beat Triton 45-30 to earn a split on the night.

Individual results were not available at press time.

Saturday

Goodhue opened its season on Saturday in Minnetonka at the 14-team Tonka Turkey Tussle Tournament where the Wildcats tied for fifth with Burnsville with 308 points. Farmington won the team title with 459.5 points followed by Waconia (398.5), Waseca (379.5) and Minnetonka (317).

Maddox O’Reilly (145 pounds) and Lucas Bortz (113) both placed second while Cody Luhman was third at 195. Fourth-place finishers included Jeremiah Bien (106), Makae O’Reilly (126), Ryley Christianson (138) and Kade Altendorf (152).