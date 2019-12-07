The Lake City girls' basketball team remained perfect on the season with a 77-42 win over Pine Island on Friday.

The Tigers outscored the Panthers 33-19 in the second half to pull away. Natalie Bremer led the Tigers with 21 points. Grace Bany was not far behind with 17 points. Mya Shones had 12 points and Ava Wallerich had 10.

Brooke Sinning scored a team-high 10 points for the Panthers. Alex Larson added nine points. Bailey Kennedy, Noelle Douglas and Taylor Koenen each contributed five points.

Lake City (5-0) next travels to Winona Cotter on Tuesday. Pine Island (0-4) hosts Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday.

Kingsland 68, Randolph 67

Megan Erickson's double-double wasn't enough to lift Randolph past Kingsland in a narrow loss.

Erickson had team-highs in points (23) and rebounds (13). Erickson also was 10-for-11 at the free-throw line. Morgyn Otte scored 13 points. Paige Ford nearly had a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Meredith Taylor added nine points.

Randolph (2-1) fell for the first time this season.

Area Scores:

Stewartville 78, K-W 45

Z-M 54, Byron 41