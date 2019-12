The Red Wing boys' basketball team fell on the road Friday as Northfield won 79-65.

The Wingers improved on its shots, shooting 40 percent. Despite that, the Wingers committed 17 turnovers.

Deso Buck led the Wingers with 31 points. DonTray Johnson scored eight points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds in his first game of the season. Denval Atkinson scored 10 points, while Cooper Chandler added six points.

Red Wing (0-3) returns to action Tuesday night at home against Faribault.