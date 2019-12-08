The Red Wing girls' hockey team made it two wins in a row with a narrow 4-3 victory over Mankato East on Saturday.

After a scoreless first period, Eliza DiNatale scored at 3 minutes, 29 seconds of the second period. Mankato East scored two unanswered goals to grab a 2-1 advantage. Winger Brianna Beck tied the game 2-2 with an even strength goal at 10:48 of the second.

In the third, DiNatale broke the tie with her second of the game at 7:37. Jamie Chaska scored less than a minute later to put the Wingers up 4-2.

Mankato East's Kaylee Eykyn found the back of the net at 11:35 of the third, but it was all the Cougars would get in the third as the Wingers kept them off the board to earn the win.

Goalie Hailey Ehlers stopped 24 of 27 shots on net for the Wingers.

Red Wing (4-6) next host Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday.

Thursday

Red Wing shut out Rochester Century on Thursday, 5-0.

The Wingers wasted little time getting a lead. Defenseman Allison Kruger scored at 1 minute, 7 seconds of the first period. The Wingers scored not long after. Center Eliza DiNatale scored at 3:13 of the first to give the Wingers a 2-0 lead.

Defenseman Meg Grove, who finished with six points, scored unassisted at 8:36 of the second period. Hannah Thiem and DiNatale each found the back of the net thereafter. Winger goalie Hailey Ehlers made 10 saves for the shutout.