Saturday night

The East Ridge boys' hockey team fought for all three periods on Saturday night and captured their first conference win of the season with a 3-2 final over Irondale.

After a close loss to Stillwater on Thursday night, the Raptors came into Saturday's game with some fire and scored one goal in each period. The first two goals for East Ridge came from Nate Somers with assists from Nick Pape, Blake Polifka and Tyler Wenshau.

The last goal came from Jack Brown and the assist was recorded by Marco Troje to make it a 3-2 win for the Raptors.

The Raptors will return home on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. to take on White Bear Lake. The Bears are ranked seventh in the Class AA rankings, according to Let's Play Hockey rankings, and will give East Ridge a fight next week.

Thursday night

The East Ridge boys' hockey team went on the road Thursday night for a conference game against Stillwater. It was a fight until the final horn, but the Ponies came out with a 2-1 victory.

The score remained tied at 0-0 for the entire first period, but East Ridge scored about a minute into the second period with a goal from Marco Troje and an assist from Tanner Johnson.

This put the Raptors up 1-0 in the game, but Stillwater scored one goal in the second period to tie it up and scored again in the third period to make it a 2-1 final.

East Ridge goalie Connor Dokken had a strong game saving 46 shots on 48 opportunities creating a 95.8 saving percentage.