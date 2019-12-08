The East Ridge and Park girls' hockey teams were coming off losses on Tuesday night and both of them were looking for a key conference win.

The Wolfpack lost to Forest Lake on Tuesday, while the Raptors dropped a loss to Roseville on Tuesday. The two teams were preparing for a crosstown rivalry game on Saturday night that always excites not only the players and coaches, but the fans too.

East Ridge took control of the game quickly as two goals were scored in the first three minutes. The first came from Fiona Claugherty about 30 seconds into the game. Then, Maddy Morrell scored a little under three minutes with the assist from Emma Fetch and Bella Schmidt.

That 2-0 lead continued to extend in the first period as the Raptors scored one more goal about 10 minutes into the period. The goal came from Capri Meyer on a power play with assists from Ally Barry and Claugherty.

The Raptors kept the momentum on their side in the second period as Claugherty scored the next two goals with assists coming from Abby Bierwerth, Meyer and Lily Fetch. This put her at a hat trick, three goals, for the game.

Meyer ended the second period with her second goal of the night as Lily Fetch and Bierwerth recorded the assists to give East Ridge a 6-0 lead heading into the third period.

Park was able to score in third period from a goal by Maddy Bloedel and assists from Carissa Oberding and Mackenzie Husaby. That goal made the 6-1 final score in favor of East Ridge.

Both teams played two goalies on Saturday night as Emerald Kelley started for East Ridge and saved all 25 shots. Shannon Garrity came in for the final five and a half minutes to save one of the two shots on goal.

For Park, Jocelyn Veary started for the Wolfpack and saved 19 of the 25 shots in the first 34 minutes. Then, Isabella Wegele came in for the final 17 minutes and saved all seven shots that came her way.

The Wolfpack will have three straight home games this upcoming week as they get ready for Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

After that game, Park will play Bloomington Jefferson and Woodbury for a non-conference and conference opponent.

For East Ridge, the Raptors will play two games this upcoming week. They will travel to Mounds View on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. before coming back home to play Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m.