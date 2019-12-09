The Woodbury wrestling team had a busy few days as the Royals hosted a quadrangular on Thursday night and the Woodbury Duals on Saturday. Overall, Woodbury wrestled three teams on Thursday and another three teams on Saturday going 5-1 between the duals.

Thursday

The Royals hosted Irondale, Robbinsdale Armstrong and Hastings on Thursday night for team duals. Woodbury wrestled Irondale, a new Suburban East Conference opponent, first and was dominant winning 13 of the 14 weight class matches.

Woodbury won 73-5 and it was a memorable dual for seventh grader Brad Little and freshman Kaiden Kirby as they each earned their first career varsity dual meet win.

That momentum shifted to Robbinsdale Armstrong next as the Royals swept the Falcons with an 84-0 score. Woodbury ended each match with either a pin or a forfeit to earn a strong win. Freshman Jack Anderson earned his first dual meet win during this dual for another memorable win.

Finally, the Royals finished the night with a dual against Hastings. The Raiders are a section opponent and Woodbury hasn't beaten Hastings in over 30 years.

That streak ended as the Royals won a close 38-34 dual to go 3-0 on Thursday night. It was a big win to start the season for Woodbury as the wrestlers are eyeing that team section title this season.

The Royals had seven wrestlers go a perfect 3-0 on the night including Alex Braun, Little, Will Bents, Cade Johnson, Ahmed Abdelal, Brock Rinehart and Mason Barrows.

Saturday

The Royals hosted the Woodbury Duals on Saturday and wrestled some strong opponents including the No. 1 ranked team Shakopee, according to The Guillotine.

The first dual for Woodbury was against Henry Sibley and the Royals dominated the Warriors with a 74-6 final score. Woodbury won 13 of the 14 weight class matches and the win built some confidence against a section opponent.

The Royals advanced to the semifinals and took on Rochester Mayo, which wasn't their best dual performance but Woodbury was able to win 40-29. They had four wrestlers get pinned in the dual, but the Royals were able to still earn the victory and advance to the finals.

The finals was a big match up between top ranked Shakopee and Woodbury. Shakopee is also ranked nationally and showed that dominance on Saturday with a 55-14 win over the Royals.

Braun, Abdelal and Rinehart all had strong wins against Shakopee in their individual matches. The big match was between Rinehart and Shakopee's Jack Casey at 182 pounds.

Rinehart is ranked third in 160 and Casey is ranked second in 182, according to The Guillotine, but Rinehart controlled most of the match and came out with a dominating win.

The Royals will have a few days of rest before their next dual on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 4:30 p.m. as Woodbury is a part of a triangular with White Bear Lake and Cambridge-Isanti. The duals will take place at White Bear Lake.