The second-ranked Tigers came out on top 65-54 and Nate Heise had a career day. The Lake City senior scored 39 points, a new career high, and led the team in rebounds with 14. Classmate Reid Gastner was also a big part of the Tigers offense, putting up 17 points and recording five assists.

It's important to note how the two reached those numbers and how the other members of the Tigers roster complimented Heise and Gastner.

After the win, Lake City head coach Greg Berge said he was pleased with the way the team as a whole handled a second-half run by the Polars.

"It was great for us to be able to handle a little adversity," Berge said. "They are a championship-caliber team and we know they aren't going to go away."

The Polars attacked inside with Davon Townley, who finished 10 of 14 from the field for 21 points. Townley led the Polars’ charge to start the second half. It was a great counter to the stellar perimeter defense the Tigers were playing. Berge added that, on offense, the Tigers did not do themselves any favors.

"The reason North was able to build a lead that they did is because we turned the ball over and took some bad shots which isn't who we want to be," Berge said.

Coming out of timeout with 13 minutes, 30 seconds to go in the game, the Tigers outscored the Polars 21-16 over the next 10 minutes of play. Heise finally was able to draw the fouls he wasn't getting earlier. Berge said Heise slowed needed to slow down and take a few extra seconds to assess the defense. Once Heise did so, he was able to find the mismatches and pass the ball off to Justin Wohlers or Gastner for 3s or find a lane to drive hard to basket.

Throughout the game, Heise continued to add an extra element to his game: post play. Mainly guarded by North's Jermaine Harden, Heise either was able muscle his way to the basket or use a Gastner screen to gain a couple steps on Harden. When established near the paint, Heise then was able to draw fouls. He also sized up his opponents, either driving to the basket or stepping back for jump-shot.

Establishing his post play is something Berge wants to see more of from Heise, a University of Northern Iowa commit.

Berge believes Heise and others can use their height to gain an edge even though the Tigers don't have a true center or power forward.

"We're a team that we believe can find a lot of mismatches because we have three 6-4, 6-5 guys that are also guards," Berge said. "Sometimes we took advantage of that and sometimes we didn't. We need some guys to assert themselves a little bit more inside like when Reid got the ball down low and scored a couple times. He needs to have that mentality because he's such a big body. Nate is the same way."

In just over 35 minutes of play, Gastner performed well. Berge said Gastner is still gaining strength in his recovery from a high-ankle sprain. To know there is yet another level to Gastner's game would elevate the Tigers championship-caliber status even higher. Once 100 percent, Gastner should assume some of the trade off post play with Heise.

Gastner also delivered another perfect alley-oop pass to Heise from about the same spot as he did against Red Wing in the Tigers’ season-opener. This set play stunned the Polars defense. When the timing of it is good, there's little chance any team can stop it.

Other than Heise and Gastner, only two others scored for the Tigers. Wohlers went 2 of 5 from behind the arc for six points and Atticus Heise hit a 3-pointer in the first half. Another Tiger who played considerable minutes was sophomore Carson Matzke.

At an event like the Tip Off Classic, Matzke came into the game in the second half and gave the Tigers what they needed, he controlled the ball well and collected six rebounds.

"I stuck with the guys that were playing really well at that time and we went on a really nice run," Berge said of his decision to leave Matzke in the game. "He's a really good defender, he's a competitor, he's been crashing the boards well. It's great for (Matzke) to get experience in a game like this against a team that's very quick and very physical. I thought he handled it really well."

The minutes of Matzke showed how he and other contributors like Brady Schurhammer fit in with the current roster. By playing Matzke for 21 minutes, Berge showed he is willing to play whoever is playing well at any given moment. Additionally, in certain defensive situations, Matzke could make his way into the lineup more often.

With a win over a top-five team, Lake City will get a couple tuneup games before facing third-ranked Caledonia on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester in the HVL-TRC Showdown.