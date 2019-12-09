Lake City totaled 176.5 points to take second at Saturday’s Edina Wrestling Invitational while Cannon Falls came in fourth with 152. Farmington won the team title with 207.5 points while Eden Prairie was third with 157.5.

Lake City’s Aaron Meincke won the 138-pound championship by fall. Thomas Frank did the same at 182, pinning Cannon Falls’ Riley Kennan in the finals. Luke Skifton took second at 132, losing the first tiebreaker in his final match. Nash Nelson (126), Dominc Goihl-Krier (160) and Sam Nutt (195) finished third. Nate Evans (106), Steven Ramirez (113) and Joe Kowzlowski (152) placed fifth.

For the Bombers, Cooper Peterson took the 126-pound title with a 7-4 decision while Ryan Linde took all of 30 second to take the championship at 285.

Gavin Peterson took second at 106, falling by a 3-1 decision in overtime while Colten Black was pinned in his championship bout. Preston Carlisle was Cannon Falls’ third-straight wrestler in a title match, and he fell by major decision. Beau Zimmerman (170) placed fifth.

K-W second at Chisago Lakes Invite

Foley beat Kenyon-Wanamingo 42-18 in the Knights’ first dual of the Chisago Lakes Invite on Saturday, but K-W rebounded with wins against Little Falls (49-25), Chisago Lakes (66-12) and St. Croix Falls (32-27).

In their final match, the Knights got decisions from Tyler Craig (170), Logan Meyers (182) and Tanner Gaffey (285) and a pin from Carter Quam (195) to pull ahead of St. Croix Falls.

In the loss to Foley, the eighth-ranked team in Class AA, K-W won two of the first three weights then one just twice over the next 11.



