The Red Wing gymnastics team finished in third place with 131.85 points, 0.4 points behind second-place Byron, in the Jeane Harris Invitational on Saturday.

"We are very excited about the strong start to our season with each girl today bringing her A game," said Red Wing co-head coach Lisa Hanson. "We haven't scored this high in our season opener in the seven years I have been with the team."

Breck Bergin finished in second place on vault with a score of 9.3. She also finished second on bars with a score of 8.35. Carolyn Hanson came in third on vault (9.0) and third on floor (9.35). Hanson and Bergin finished 3-4 in all-around with scores of 34.45 and 34.30 respectively.

Two Wingers recorded personal bests. Sylvia Marty had a personal best on floor with an 8.05 and Chloe Fox had personal best on floor as well with a 9.0.

PIZM won the five-team invite with a score of 140.30.

Red Wing returns to action Friday when it hosts Austin.