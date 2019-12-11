In its fourth game of the season, the Red Wing boys' basketball team showed improvement. The Wingers played solid defense, recording 14 steals and out-rebounding Faribault 39-32, and spread the ball around on offense.

After the game, Red Wing head coach Drew Olinger said he was extremely pleased with the entire team's effort.

"We relied on our motion offense to get us going," Olinger said. "(Faribault) does a good job of packing it in and making sure that you shoot three's, and we came out and hit a few early to build confidence."

The Wingers (1-3) dominated the Falcons in a 63-36 victory, the Winger's first of the season.

Throughout the game, the Falcons continued to shoot 3-pointers. Making just 3 of 21 meant a lot of potential rebounds. The Wingers did an excellent job of being in position to grab the rebound and start up a quick break the other way. It didn't take long for the Falcons to adjust defensively to the quick breakout passes.

As the Falcons adjusted, so to did the the Wingers. There were still times they could move the ball quickly the other way, but midway through the first half the Wingers began to attack the paint and drive to the basket.

Wingers DonTray Johnson, Deso Buck and Ben Kuenhi each was able to find a way to the basket for a layup or a trip to the free-throw line. On several occasions, especially in the first half, Winger Denval Atkinson was able to grab an offensive rebound and got a putback for points.

Kuenhi got the Wingers rolling with five of his seven points coming in the opening minutes of the game. Johnson and Buck fed passes to each other and Atkinson cleaned up nearly every second offense chance.

"They've been engaged, they've been working really hard," Olinger said of the Wingers. "I'm so glad they got rewarded today because they deserve all the credit."

In the second half, the Falcons went scoreless for 5 minutes, 34 seconds to start the second half. By the time the Falcons got its first points of the second half, the Wingers had widened its lead to 45-22.

Olinger said it was a sign of the roster feeling more comfortable with what's being asked of them and the speed at which to play.

"Once they get acclimated to it, once they feel comfortable to catch, shoot, knock down shots, things are going to start moving a little slower for them on the court and hopefully that allows them to be more aggressive on the court," Olinger said.

Buck finished with a team-high 16 points. Johnson had 13 points and a team-high five steals. Atkinson recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Kuehni added seven points and had four steals.

Red Wing travels to Mankato East for night game on Saturday.