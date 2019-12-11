The Eagles out-shot the Wingers 52-10 and went 4-for-5 on the power play.

Sarah Davis opened the scoring for the Eagles on the power play at 7 minutes, 25 seconds of the first period. Emma Schmitz made it a 2-0 Eagles lead at 15:48 of the first.

Davis scored again to open the second and 40 seconds later at 6:42 of the period, Maggie Hanzel found the back of the net for the Eagles. The Eagles scored four more times in the second to take a commanding 8-0 lead into the third. Davis, who finished with a game-high five points, netted her third goal for a hat trick at 10:08 of the third.

Red Wing will look to bounce back against Hudson on Thursday.