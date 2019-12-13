Rochester Century shut out the Red Wing boys' hockey team on Thursday 10-0, ending the Winger's three-game win streak which included a 3-2 win on Tuesday over Henry Sibley.

The Panthers scored four in the first period, then added six goals in the second. Joey Malugani opened the scoring at 3 minutes, 31 seconds of the first. Ty Trageser buried the fourth goal of the period at 10:15.

In the second, the Panthers scored three power-play goals. Sam Williams, Gavin Gunderson and Connor Olson each scored on the man advantage.

Winger goalie Aidan Coyle made 47 saves in net.

Red Wing (3-3) next host Winona on Tuesday.