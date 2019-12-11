The Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls' basketball had four girls reach double-digits. With points spread around, the Cougars won 66-50 over St. Charles on Tuesday.

"Tonight was a good test for us as St. Charles played extremely hard and gave us a hard fought game," said Z-M head coach Andy Bromeling. "I'm proud of the girls as they matched their intensity and came out with a good win tonight."

Ali Hunstad, who signed a letter of intent to play for MSU-Mankato earlier in the day, led the Cougars with 18 points. Raelyn Stiller knocked down a team-high four 3-pointers for 12 points. Natalie Dykes had 13 points and Sarah Mensink contributed 13 points as well.

K-M 58, Cannon Falls 49

Cannon Falls came close, but fell 58-49 to Kasson-Mantorville.

The Bombers led at halftime 24-15, but the Komets made up the difference in the second half. The Komets also shot 26 of 36 from the free-throw line, while the Bombers were 9-for-12 at the line.

"My girls gave it everything they had every single minute they were on the floor," said Cannon Falls head coach Samantha McCamy. "I couldn't ask for more from my team. We rebounded great and shot much better than we have been."

Makayla Bowen led the Bombers with 17 points. Jaci Winchell had 11 points and five rebounds. Belle Freeberg tallied eight points and five rebounds, while Bella Davisson added four points and six rebounds.

Goodhue 72, K-W 32

Goodhue cruised past Kenyon-Wanamingo, building a 42-12 lead in the first half and never looking back.

The Wildcats caused a lot of pressure with their press defense and converted many turnovers into points.

Elissa Lodermeier led the Wildcats with 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Torrie Rehder scored 10 points. Tori Miller had nine points and Jenna Ryan finished with eight points.

Riley Dummer scored nine points and had two 3-pointers to lead the Knights.

Area Scores:

Cotter 62, Lake City 47

Grand Meadow 62, Randolph 46