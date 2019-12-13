Rochester Lourdes came into the game as the top-ranked team in Class AA. The Eagles have had that distinction since the preseason poll was released. Lake City on the other hand; the Tigers were ranked No. 4 before falling out of the top-10 after a 62-47 loss to Winona Cotter on Dec. 10.

Since that loss, Cotter moved into the top-10 and the Tigers vowed to come back with better intensity.

“We really wanted that one (against Cotter),” said Lake City sophomore guard Natalie Bremer. “That one fired us up for this game.”

Lake City head coach Clay Olstad said after the win he thought the loss to Cotter was uncharacteristic of his team. He also knew his team had what it took to pull the 69-63 win over the Eagles on Friday in front of an enthusiastic Lake City crowd.

Bremer, who finished with a game-high 27 points including five 3-pointers, did a lot of everything for the Tigers. Besides her hot shooting from outside, she drove the basket and was a workhorse on defense.

“She's put a lot of time in. You can see she's having a breakout season and really coming around with being able to go right and left, knock down shots inside and outside,” Olstad said. “She's really developed her game. Hard to believe she's only a sophomore.”

Bremer made most of her 3-pointers from the corner, a spot Olstad said is one of the hardest spots to shoot.

“Most people think it's a low-percentage shot in basketball. So I kind of perfected that (shot),” Bremer said. “I just have high confidence with it.”

The Tigers had a 35-26 lead at the half, but that lead diminished fast to start the second half. The Eagles went on a 15-7 run in the first 7 minutes of the second half.

From there the two teams traded leads and 3-pointers until Tiger sophomore Lilly Meincke hit her seventh 3-pointer of the game with just under 1:30 to go. Meincke, who scored 26 points, went to the free-throw line shortly after and made 1 of 2.

The Eagles made a 3-pointer, then sent Bremer to the line. She made both and the Eagles missed a shot on the other end. The Tigers grabbed the rebound and went to the line for more free throws. By then, it was a 6-point game with not enough time for the Eagles to come back.

While the two teams were trading leads, Olstad told his team during a timeout to keep moving, stay engaged.

“I thought the girls did a good job after Lourdes took the lead,” Olstad said. “We didn't crumble, we kept clawing, we kept fighting. Glad we came out on top.”

Part of stopping Lourdes was forcing Alyssa Utsby, who Olstad said was a “top-5 player in the state,” to pass the ball. The Tigers, who ran a zone defense for most of the game, double teamed Utsby every chance they had when she got the ball in the paint. Olstad believes that was key, especially in the second.

“They have good shooters. So what do you try to take away,” Olstad said. “I thought they shot well and had a lot of 3-pointers. We wanted to pack it in on Utsby and make her pass the ball. It's hard to contain her.”

Grace Bany added 11 points for the Tigers. Caroline Adamson poured in 21 points for the Eagles.

In the only meeting of the regular season between Lourdes and Lake City, Bremer said the win means so much moving forward.

“I think this shows how good we can actually play and what teams we can beat,” Bremer said. “I feel like we can beat any team as long as we play hard.”

Lake City (7-1) next travels to Goodhue on Tuesday.

Thursday

The No. 1-ranked Rochester Lourdes were too much to handle for the Cannon Falls girls' basketball team. The Bombers fell 66-21 on Thursday.

Makayla Bowen and Belle Freeberg each scored five points to lead the Bombers. Camryn Schroeder finished with four points, while Bella Davisson and Jaci Winchell each had three points.

Lake City 73, K-W 29

Lake City cruised past Kenyon-Wanamingo 73-29.

Natalie Bremer led the Tigers with 27 points. Lilly Meincke scored 15 points. Bremer and Meincke each made two 3-pointers. Grace Bany had 13 points, while Mya Shones contributed seven points.

Megan Mattson had a team-high 12 points for the Knights. Julianna Boyum scored eight points and Tessa Erlandson had three points.

Tuesday

Zumbrota-Mazeppa had four girls reach double-digits. With points spread around, the Cougars won 66-50 over St. Charles on Tuesday.

"Tonight was a good test for us as St. Charles played extremely hard and gave us a hard fought game," said Z-M head coach Andy Bromeling. "I'm proud of the girls as they matched their intensity and came out with a good win tonight."

Ali Hunstad, who signed a letter of intent to play for MSU-Mankato earlier in the day, led the Cougars with 18 points. Raelyn Stiller knocked down a team-high four 3-pointers for 12 points. Natalie Dykes had 13 points and Sarah Mensink contributed 13 points as well.

K-M 58, Cannon Falls 49

Cannon Falls came close, but fell 58-49 to Kasson-Mantorville.

The Bombers led at halftime 24-15, but the Komets made up the difference in the second half. The Komets also shot 26 of 36 from the free-throw line, while the Bombers were 9-for-12 at the line.

"My girls gave it everything they had every single minute they were on the floor," said Cannon Falls head coach Samantha McCamy. "I couldn't ask for more from my team. We rebounded great and shot much better than we have been."

Makayla Bowen led the Bombers with 17 points. Jaci Winchell had 11 points and five rebounds. Belle Freeberg tallied eight points and five rebounds, while Bella Davisson added four points and six rebounds.

Goodhue 72, K-W 32

Goodhue cruised past Kenyon-Wanamingo, building a 42-12 lead in the first half and never looking back.

The Wildcats caused a lot of pressure with their press defense and converted many turnovers into points.

Elissa Lodermeier led the Wildcats with 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Torrie Rehder scored 10 points. Tori Miller had nine points and Jenna Ryan finished with eight points.

Riley Dummer scored nine points and had two 3-pointers to lead the Knights.

Cotter 62, Lake City 47

Lake City fell for the first time this season in a 62-47 loss to Winona Cotter. The Tigers fell behind in the first half and trailed 38-20 heading into the second.

The Tigers were led by Natalie Bremer who had 18 points and two 3-pointers. Grace Bany had 14 points and Mya Shones added 11 points.

Grand Meadow 62, Randolph 46

Randolph dropped its third consecutive game with loss to Grand Meadow.

Megan Erickson led the Rockets with 16 points and two 3-pointers. Morgyn Otte and Paige Ford each scored 11 points. Meredith Taylor contributed six points.