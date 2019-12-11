The Red Wing girls' basketball team breezed past Faribault 77-31 for the team's fifth consecutive win to start the season.

The Wingers built a big 42-18 first-half lead and continued to dominate in the second half. The Wingers made 12 3-pointers and shot 70 percent from the field.

Kyli Nelson made seven 3-pointers and two free throws to finish with a team-high 23 points for the Wingers. Hallie Roschen and Sydnee Nelson each had 11 points. Abi Deming had seven points, a team-high six rebounds and tied Sydney Rahn for the team-high in assists with four.

Red Wing looks for win No. 6 against Rochester Mayo at home on Thursday.