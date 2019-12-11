The Woodbury boys' hockey team faced a 3-0 deficit about a minute into the second period and Roseville looked to have all the control on Monday night.

Instead, the Royals worked together and were able to score four goals in the second period to take a 4-3 lead. Eventually, Woodbury ended the game with a 5-3 win to claim its first win of the season.

Ayden Hooley scored the first goal of the night with the assist from Luke Danielson, while Ben Tarlton recorded the second goal from the help of Andrew Zimmerman and Ben Tschida on a power play.

The game became tied at 3-3 when Zimmerman scored for the Royals and Dylan Chapman gave Woodbury the 4-3 lead with only a second left in the second period. Chapman's goal was assisted by Cole Heather and Tyler Barry.

The third period was centered around defense as the Royals didn't allow a game-tying goal and instead scored another goal to seal the victory. Heather scored about a minute and a half into the third period with the help of Danielson and Barry to make it a 5-3 final score.

Austin Carlson started the game as Woodbury's goalie, but allowed those three quick goals by Roseville. After about 18 minutes of play, Josh Davis came into the game and saved all 15 shots to preserve the lead in the third period.

The Royals are 1-4-1 on the season and 1-2 in the conference as they prepare for another conference opponent, but this time it's at home. Woodbury will host Stillwater on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. as the Ponies are currently undefeated to start this season.