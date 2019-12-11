It was the first conference game of the season for Park and East Ridge boys' basketball and the two teams were able to open the season with a rivalry game against each other.

The Raptors traveled down the road to take on the Wolfpack on Tuesday night. It was a dominant game and win for East Ridge with a 76-38 score over Park to improve to 2-1 on the season. Park fell to 1-3 to start the season.

East Ridge had a handful of players reach double digits and have a strong scoring night overall. Ben Carlson led the Raptors with 25 points, while Kendall Blue and Drew Adams each scored 14 points.

Ben North and Brody Kriesel each had good nights finishing with eight points each and Rob Jeter scored four points.

Ethan Townsend was the only Park player to reach double digits on Tuesday night with 11 points, while Evan Bearth and Pharell Payne each scored nine points. Jack Blumberg finished the night with four points.

The Wolfpack will continue the conference season on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. as Park hosts Mounds View in search for the Wolfpack's first conference win and evening out their record.

The Raptors will also play a conference game on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. as they host White Bear Lake.