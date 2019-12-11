The Woodbury boys' basketball team looked for a strong start to the conference season, especially after winning the first two games of the season last week.

The Royals faced off at home against Mounds View on Tuesday night, but the Mustangs had a strong second half to widen the lead and earn an 83-58 win over Woodbury.

The score was 28-19 at the half, but Mounds View came out firing in the second half to outscore the Royals 55-39 and create a 25-point win.

Woodbury had three players reach double digits in points with Devin Padelford leading the team with 12 points. Bradley Cimperman and Parker McMorrow each scored 10 points, while Mac Lockner finished the night with eight points.

Davionte Culpepper, Blake Rohrer and Donald West rounded out Woodbury with six points each.

The Royals will have a non-conference game on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. as Woodbury hosts Lakeville South. Then, the Royals will hit the road to play Irondale in search of their first conference win this season on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.