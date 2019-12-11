The Woodbury girls' basketball team started off the week in a strong fashion as the Royals traveled to Mounds View on Tuesday night.

The Royals were seeking their first win of the conference season after a couple hard losses last week and they were able to earn a 57-39 victory over the Mustangs.

Woodbury was led by Lexy Paulson who scored 20 points, while Mary Grant also had a strong night with 12 points. Calie Mundahl finished the game with nine points and Megan Hurley stepped up with six points.

It was an important win for the Royals as they bring their conference record up to 1-2 and their overall record to 2-2 on the season. Woodbury will head back home on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. as the Royals host Irondale for a new conference opponent this year.