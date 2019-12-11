After a tough loss to East Ridge on Saturday, the Park girls' hockey team was looking for a conference win on Tuesday at Cretin-Derham Hall.

The Wolfpack started off strong with a goal about three minutes into the game. The goal came from Emma Henderson on a power play and the assist was awarded to Shauna Miller and Carissa Oberding.

Park had a 1-0 lead, but Cretin-Derham Hall controlled the rest of the game as they scored four straight goals to win 4-1. The loss dropped the Wolfpack's conference record to 2-4-1 on the season and their overall record to 2-6-1.

The Wolfpack will have a non-conference game on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. as they host Bloomington Jefferson. Then, Park gets back to the conference season as the Wolfpack prepares for another crosstown rivalry against Woodbury on Saturday, Dec. 14.