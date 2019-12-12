It looked like Mounds View was in complete control of the conference game against East Ridge on Tuesday night until the Raptors started coming back slowly to win 5-2.

The score was scoreless after the first period, but the Mustangs scored two early goals in the second period to take a 2-0 lead. Then, East Ridge started moving the puck and found some open nets to score three goals in the second period.

The first goal was scored by Fiona Claugherty with an assist from Lily Fetch. About four minutes after the first goal, Fetch scored another goal for the Raptors to make it a 2-2 tie with an assist coming from Ally Barry.

With only a second left on the clock in the second period, East Ridge took a 3-2 lead with a goal from Lauren Beaubien and an assist from Capri Meyer.

The momentum rolled into the third period for the Raptors as they scored another goal from Meyer with the help from Fetch to make a more comfortable lead. With time expiring in the third, Claugherty scored her second goal of the game with an empty netter to make a 5-2 final.

Goalie Emerald Kelley saved 18 shots on 20 opportunities to have a strong night at the net.

The Raptors will get ready for one more game on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. as East Ridge travels to Cretin-Derham Hall for another conference game.