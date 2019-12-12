Tuesday night

The New Life Academy girls' basketball team started off Tuesday night with momentum from Monday's win and it carried all night. This resulted in the Eagles earning a 64-32 win over St. Paul Johnson.

New Life started off the night on the right foot as the Eagles took a 35-12 lead going into the half. Then, that momentum continued in the second half as New Life outscored St. Paul Johnson 29-20.

Carly Hager led the Eagles with 17 points, while Bethany Brocker was the other New Life player to reach double digits with 11 points. Kaitlyn Groeneweg and McKayla Montgomery each scored nine points to contribute to the win.

Mallory Moseman and Abby Slettedahl each scored six points to help with the win.

New Life will have two more games this week with a road game at South St. Paul on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. before returning home on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m.

Monday night

The winning streak continued to grow on Monday night as New Life Academy girls' basketball defeated Mounds Park Academy with a 67-45 win.

The Eagles are now sitting at 3-0 to start the season with three more games left this upcoming week.

Bethany Brocker and Carly Hager had memorable nights with each of them scoring 20 points or more. Brocker led the Eagles with 22 points, while Hager had 20 points to help in the win.

Mallory Moseman scored 10 points and McKayla Montgomery finished the night with eight points.