The Goodhue boys' basketball survived Randolph making 14 3-pointers in a narrow 64-61 win on Thursday.

Freshman Will Opsahl led the Wildcats with 15 points. Sam Opsahl scored 13 points and Adam Poncelet had 12 points. The three combined for the team's six 3-pointers.

Devon Schultz nailed eight 3-pointers for 24 points to lead the Rockets. AJ Weidner made three 3-pointers for nine points. Nick Drinken scored 11 points, which included a 3-pointer. Dane Ehleringer contributed eight points with two 3-pointers.

Goodhue (4-0) next faces Southland at the HVL-TRC Showdown in Rochester on Saturday. Randolph (4-2) had four-game win streak snapped. The Rockets travel to LeRoy-Ostrander on Tuesday.

Lake City 91, K-W 41

No. 2-ranked Lake City overwhelmed Kenyon-Wanamingo in a 91-41 win.

Tiger Nate Heise recorded a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds. He also had three assists and a steal. Reid Gastner, who also had a double-double, scored 26 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 35 points. Gastner led the Tigers with 12 rebounds, five assists and was 8 of 10 from behind the arc.

Tate Erlandson led the Knights in scoring with 10 points. Paul Kortsch and Corey Knott each had eight points, while Laden Nerison added five points.

Lake City (4-0) next faces No. 3 Caledonia at the HVL-TRC Showdown in Rochester on Saturday. K-W (2-2) faces Lewiston-Altura at the Showdown earlier in the day.

Area Score:

Rochester Lourdes 96, Cannon Falls 84

Tuesday

The Lake City boys' basketball team topped St. Charles on Tuesday 89-71.

Nate Heise led the Tigers with a double-double and moved into second all-time in career points in Lake City history. Heise finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Tiger Justin Wohlers scored a career-high 19 points on five 3-pointers. Reid Gastner had 12 points and eight rebounds, while Jake Wohlers made three 3-pointers for nine points and had four rebounds.

Cannon Falls 64, K-M 53

Cannon Falls earned a 64-53 win over Kasson-Mantorville.

Luke Sjoquist led the Bombers with 20 points. Rhett Schaefer had 12 points. Drew Otte and Nick Bultena each scored eight points, while Otte made two 3-pointers. Marcus Banks added a 3-pointer and seven points.

Goodhue 58, K-W 36

Sam Opsahl carried Goodhue in a 58-36 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo. Opsahl finished with a game-high 27 points.

Wildcat Conor O'Reilly had 12 points, Will Opsahl scored eight points, while Ethan Schafer and Jason Gorman each added four points.

Casey Wesbur led the Knights with nine points. Tate Erlandson had seven points and Anjuan Higginbottom contributed six points.

Randolph 73, Grand Meadow 55

Randolph had big night from its 3-point shooters.

Rocket Devon Schultz made seven 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 23 points. Dane Ehleringer had two 3-pointers and AJ Weidner made four 3-pointers. Ehleringer and Weidner each ended with 12 points.

Nick Drinken scored 14 points and Clay Nielson added eight points for the Rockets.

Z-M 81, Triton 38

Zumbrota-Mazeppa had little problems scoring as four players reached double-digits.

Anthony Cylkowski led the Cougars with 19 points. Zach Hutton had 17 points on four 3-pointers. Willie Holm scored 12 points and Kaleb Stensland added 11 points.