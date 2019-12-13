Goodhue hit the road on Thursday and dominated Stewartville 54-21.

Seven Wildcats picked up pins against the Tigers, including Kade Altendorf, Ethan Breuer, Blake Carlson, Austin Clemens, Baxter O’Reilly, Maddox O’Reilly and Mason Taxdahl.

Goodhue is off until Friday, Dec. 20, when the Wildcats will compete in an invite in Chisago Lakes.

Byron 42, Lake City 32

Byron dominated the middle of the dual, winning four of five matches from 145-182 pounds, including three by fall, in a 42-32 victory over Lake City on Thursday.

Nate Evans got things started for the Tigers with a pin at 106, but the Bears answered with three-straight wins to get ahead 14-6.

Luke Skifton (132) and Mason West (318) won by major decision and default, respectively, before Byron’s middle-weight run pushed the Bears ahead 36-22. Joe Kozlowski was Lake City’s lone win in those five bouts, winning by fall.

Sam Nutt (195) and Thomas Frank (220) picked up late wins, including Frank by fall, before a Tiger forfeit at 285 closed the dual.

Lake City heads to the Northfield Invite on Saturday.

Tuesday

In a rare unranked matchup between Kenyon-Wanamingo and Zumbrota-Mazeppa, it was the Knights that came out on top 36-31 on Tuesday.

The host Cougars jumped out with five-straight wins to start the dual, including a pin from Lucas Schiell (113), and a 20-0 lead.

But K-W would answer.

The Knights would lose just twice the rest of the way and got a pin from Armani Tucker over Dalton Hall at 285 to seal the victory. Alec Johnson (138), Bray Olson (145), Jaedin Johnson (160) and Logan Meyers (182) also won by fall for K-W to erase the early deficit.

Both teams are in action Saturday as the Knights host a six-team invitational while the Cougars will head to Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s invite.