The East Ridge boys' basketball team wanted to keep the momentum going from Tuesday's win against Park as the Raptors hosted White Bear Lake on Friday night.

East Ridge ended the first half with a 29-23 lead, but the Raptors extended that lead as they outscored the Bears 42-19 in the second half to win by 29 points.

Ben Carlson had another strong game as he led the team with 26 points, while Kendall Blue and Brody Kriesel finished in double digits with 13 and 12 points respectively. Drew Adams and Owen Bretoi each had good games as well with eight and six points respectively.

East Ridge started the season with a 3-1 record and will look to continue its winning streak in the conference as the Raptors travel to Irondale on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.