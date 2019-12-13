The Park boys' hockey team traveled to Forest Lake on Thursday night for their third game of the season. The Wolfpack was in search of their first win of the season.

Park took a 1-0 lead early in the game with a goal from Keegan Wohnoutka about four and a half minutes into the first period. That lead stayed for the majority of the game until Forest Lake tied the game up at 1-1 about five and a half minutes into the third period.

Conner Nelson had a strong game as goalie for Park as he saved 26 of the 27 shots to create a 96.3 saving percentage.

It was a big defensive game for the Wolfpack as Park went to 0-2-1 to start the season. The Wolfpack will look for their first win of the season on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. as they travel to East Ridge for a crosstown rivalry game.