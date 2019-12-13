The Park girls' basketball team had another road trip on Friday night after a hard loss at East Ridge on Tuesday night. The Wolfpack traveled to Mounds View for another conference game to wrap up the week.

The Mustangs held onto a 29-18 lead at halftime before outscoring the Wolfpack 35-25 in the second half to win 64-43 overall on Friday night.

Madeline Blumberg led the Wolfpack with 16 points and being a presence in the paint, while Ashanti Boykin and Ayanii Satcher each scored eight points.

Elsa Olson finished the night with five points and Emma Ambroz and Emma Taschner rounded out the team with three points each.

The Wolfpack will return home on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. as Park hosts Forest Lake for another conference game.