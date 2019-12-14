After the win against Park on Tuesday, the Raptors wanted to continue the winning streak on Friday night as they traveled to White Bear Lake.

East Ridge was on a three-game winning streak and extended it to four games after defeating the Bears 37-30. It was a low-scoring game as both defenses played hard for both halves and it was also a close game.

The Raptors held onto a 20-17 lead at the half and outscored the Bears 17-13 to turn that lead into a victory.

Kate Burns was the only player to reach double digits as she led the team with 11 points. Emily Christenson was behind her with eight points and Grace Bennett finished the night with seven points.

Grace Knupp and Ella Stegeman rounded out the team with six and five points respectively.

The Raptors have the weekend off before preparing for two home games next week including their next game on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. against Irondale.