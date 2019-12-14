Friday night

The Woodbury girls' hockey team went back to their winning ways on Friday night as the Royals defeated Bemidji 5-3 and improved their record to 5-5-2 on the season.

It was a good win for the Royals, especially after losing a close game against Stillwater on Tuesday night. The scoring came from all three periods as they consistently found the back of the net.

Elizabeth Molnau scored the first goal of the night, but Bemidji responded with a goal of its own to tie it at 1-1 heading into the second period. The Royals continued their scoring with two goals in the second period coming from Elizabeth Lange and Hayley Zwakman to give the Royals a 3-1 lead.

Bemidji scored once in the second period and once again in the third period to tie the game at 3-3, but Woodbury kept fighting to score two more goals and lock in the victory.

Zwakman and Lange each scored their second goals of the night to give the Royals a 5-3 lead and eventually the win to keep their record at .500.

The Royals will finish out their week on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. as they travel to Park for a crosstown rivalry game.

Tuesday night

It wasn't just any ordinary game for the Woodbury girls' hockey team on Tuesday night. This game was circled on their calendars because they knew how important this conference game was to the players and coaches.

Woodbury hosted Stillwater as the Royals' head coach Tony Scheid coached against his former team for many seasons. The girls wanted to earn the win for him and it was a fight until the very end.

The Ponies came out victorious though with a 2-1 win over Woodbury, but Scheid still liked different aspects of the Royals play.

"We did some great things out there and I'm happy with how our girls played in all three periods," Scheid said. "They've been playing great early on this season and I'm excited to see the progression for the rest of the year."

It was a scoreless first period as the first goal came early in the second period by Stillwater. The Ponies kept that 1-0 lead for the majority of the second period until Isabel Burt scored on a power play for the Royals to tie the game at 1-1.

Stillwater had the last laugh though as the Ponies scored about seven and a half minutes into the third period to take and keep a 2-1 lead.

Woodbury's goalie Anna Julius had a strong night as she saved 42 of the 44 shots and created a 95.5 saving percentage.

"You're going to win some games and you're going to loss some games, but we just need to stay focused on ourselves," said Isabel Burt. "We'll be ready for the next game and we're focused on winning the next game."

The next game for the Royals will be a non-conference game on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 p.m. as Woodbury hosts Bemidji. The two played last season in the Hockey Day Minnesota festivities and Bemidji will make the long trek down to the cities for this game.