The Park boys' basketball team wanted to come back from a hard loss to East Ridge on Tuesday, while the Wolfpack hosted Mounds View on Friday night.

The Mustangs took an early lead on the night and that continued all night as Mounds View defeated Park 80-52.

The Wolfpack was led by Ethan Townsend who scored 20 points, while Jayden Lane finished the night with 13 points. Jack Blumberg and Pharell Payne also scored six and five points respectively.

Park is sitting at 1-4 to start the season with an 0-2 record in the conference. The Wolfpack will look to earn their first conference win on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. as they travel to Forest Lake.