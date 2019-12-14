Thursday night

The New Life Academy boys' basketball team tried to use the momentum from Tuesday's win as the Eagles hosted St. Paul Humboldt on Thursday night.

St. Paul Humboldt started the game with a 24-14 lead at halftime and that lead extended in the second half as the Eagles lost 61-39.

Konner Ware was the only player to reach double digits for New Life as he led the team with 14 points. Michael Reader was right behind him with nine points, while Tyler Hullett and Cooper St. Cyr each scored five points.

The Eagles will have one more game this week as they host Christ's Household of Faith on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m.

Tuesday night

It was a close game on Tuesday night as New Life Academy boys' basketball traveled to St. Paul Academy. The Eagles were able to hold onto the 67-66 victory and improved to 2-1 on the season.

The Eagles had a handful of players score on Tuesday night with three players in double digits. Soren Hoien led the team with 15 points, while Kollin Kaemingk and Konner Ware scored 14 and 10 points respectively.

Cooper St. Cyr and Michael Reader had strong nights as well with nine points each to help with the victory.