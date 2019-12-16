It was a night where players stepped up as the Woodbury boys’ basketball team traveled to Irondale on Friday night.

Throughout the game, Parker McMorrow stepped up and either found the open player or scored for the Royals. Towards the end, that momentum shifted to Blake Rohrer as he stepped up especially in the last minute to be one of the star players of the game.

Woodbury came out victorious with a 54-50 score and notched its first conference win of the season.

“Blake was great when he hit those free throws at the end,” said head coach Kent Getzlaff. “He’s been great this entire week though as a defender and offensive player and he deserves a lot of recognition after this week.”

The game went back-and-forth most of the night as the Knights led 24-19. The Royals faced a deficit at the half earlier this week and they were hoping to use that past in their favor on Friday.

They hit the ground running and made it anyone’s game as the two teams were close for the entire second half too. Woodbury took a seven-point lead over Irondale with about three minutes left and the Knights kept crawling back.

Then, Rohrer stepped up for the challenge and took his enthusiasm to the free-throw line. He drained a handful of free throws with a screaming home environment for Irondale.

“I just tried to block out the noise because I know how much this win meant to us as a team,” Rohrer said. “I wanted to give us the best chance of winning this game.”

The biggest play game with about four seconds left in the game as Devin Padelford missed a free throw to seal the victory. Instead of Irondale grabbing the rebound and finding a way to tie, Rohrer came into the paint and used everything to grab the rebound for the Royals.

Once he was fouled, the Woodbury players showed their excitement because they knew they had the best free throw shooter on the line.

“I knew we needed the rebound if he missed,” Rohrer said. “When I saw it come off the rim and I used everything in me to get the ball and get this win.”

Rohrer finished the night with 11 points and the majority came in the final minute. He was the second highest scorer for the Royals and McMorrow was the top scorer with 22 points.

McMorrow found a groove early on and kept finding those open shots throughout the game to keep the score close.

The biggest aspect of the game was the ability to find the open player on the court. The Royals tried to get the ball in the paint early on and couldn’t establish their presence there.

Instead, when the forwards were double teamed in the paint, they kicked the ball out to a 3-point shooter to score a basket.

“We just continued working as a team like we’ve done all season,” McMorrow said. “We communicated really well on the floor and that’s what brought us a win.”

This win was needed for the Royals as they lost their conference opener on Tuesday. Then, they lost to Lakeville South on Thursday.

McMorrow and Rohrer agreed that this win will build confidence in the players as they prepare for a busy week ahead before the holidays.

The Royals will host Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. as the Raiders are ranked second in Class AAAA, according to Minnesota Basketball News.