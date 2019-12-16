The Red Wing girls' basketball team breezed past Mankato East 72-37 on Saturday. The Wingers outscored East 36-19 in the first half and 36-18 in the second.

As a team, the Wingers shot 50 percent from the field and 52 percent from behind the arc. Sydnee Nelson led the Wingers with 19 points. Sydnee along with Kyli Nelson each made three 3-pointers. Kyli finished with 11 points.

Abi Deming scored 16 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Sydney Rahn went 2-for-2 from behind the arc, scored 10 points and led the Wingers with five assists. Sami Chandler added seven points and six rebounds.

Red Wing improved to 7-0 overall. The Wingers next travel to Owatonna on Tuesday.