Mankato East jumped out to 52-22 lead in the first half in a 83-44 win over the Red Wing boys' basketball team on Saturday.

The Wingers shot made just three trips to the free-throw line while the Cougars made 16 of 20. The Cougars capitalized on 15 Winger turnovers, converting them into 22 points.

Denval Atkinson led the Wingers with 11 points. Deso Buck scored nine points and had five rebounds. DonTray Johnson grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and led the Wingers with five assists. Henry Davig and Max Hanson each contributed nine points, while Ben Kuehni added six points.

Red Wing (1-4) faces Owatonna at home on Tuesday.