The Goodhue girls' basketball team blew past Caledonia 66-19 at the HVL-TRC Showdown in Rochester on Saturday.

The Wildcats limited Caledonia to just nine points in the first half. The Wildcats also spread the scoring around with most of the roster getting on the score sheet.

Elissa Lodermeier led the Wildcats with 12 points and three 3-pointers. Joslyn Carlson scored 11 points and Torrie Rehder had eight points. Hannah Gadient and Tori Miller each added seven points.

Goodhue (6-1) extended its win streak to five games. The Wildcats next face Lake City at home on Tuesday.

Chatfield 56, Cannon Falls 42

Cannon Falls fell in its game against Chatfield in the HVL-TRC Showdown.

The Bombers trailed at halftime 35-22 and couldn't make up the difference in the second half. Bella Davisson led the Bombers with 16 points. Makayla Bowen contributed 15 points.

Cannon Falls (1-4) next travels to Byron on Tuesday.

HVL-TRC Score:

Z-M 58, Fillmore Central 32

Friday

Zumbrota-Mazeppa came up short against Triton on Friday, losing 69-68.

The Cougars led at halftime 33-23, but allowed the Cobras to come back in the second half.

"We did an incredible job in the first half of covering the 3-point line and only allowing 23 points to a great offensive team. (In) the second half we didn't (defend) and they hit shots," said Z-M head coach Andy Bromeling. "This was a good test for us and it's a great learning lesson. We will continue to play hard and get better, and I really like where we are at in the season given the tough schedule we have."

Ali Hunstad led the Cougars with 19 points. Raelyn Stiller had 15 points, Sarah Mensink scored 12 points and Addie Voxland added 10 points.

Area Score:

K-W 71, Avail Academy 24