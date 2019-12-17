Fresh off a win at the HVL-TRC Showdown, Zumbrota-Mazeppa navigated through a game that had streaky play from both teams. In the end, the Cougars prevailed to win 56-50 over Lewiston-Altura in girls' basketball action Monday night.

The Cougars were slow to start offensively, but so were the Cardinals. Cougar Natalie Dykes scored the first points of the game nearly 4 minutes in. With 9 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first half, the Cardinals had an 8-6 lead. Even with 5:44 left in the first the Cougars led 15-12 after Tenlee Magnuson drilled a 3-pointer from the corner.

Z-M head coach Andy Bromeling said his team finally was able to score the team began scoring on turnovers.

In the final 5:44 of the half, the Cougars more than doubled its point total from the previous 12:16 of play. Sarah Mensink and Addie Voxland caused problems for the Cardinal offense with a half-court press. The Cougars benefited from turnovers and scored 19 points to close out the first on a roll.

"We talk a lot about creating an offense with our defense," Bromeling said. "We do it in spurts. When we get going we're pretty good. We have to play with more intensity more often than what we do sometimes."

As for Mensink's defense, which turned into points on the other end, Bromeling said she's been a nice spark for the team.

"Sarah is the engine that drives us. She played really well (tonight)," Bromeling said. "When she plays really we are really good."

In the second half, again the Cougars had issues scoring. The Cardinals on the other hand did not as Myia Ruzek paced the team. For a brief moment with about 5 minutes to go in the game, the Cardinals came all the way back to make it a 1-point game after trailing 13 points at the half.

Just as the Cougars did in the first half, the defensive rebounds, steals and blocked shots were converted into points on the other end. The Cougars scored nine of its 22 second-half points in a four-minute stretch.

"We're continually getting better, but we're still young and have moments of lapses," Bromeling said. "This game, you saw the good and the bad. I'd say we're in a really good spot right now."

Bromeling added he sees progression with every game, but wants the team to collectively play as they did in Rochester for the Showdown.

Mensink and Ali Hunstad each scored a team-high 16 points for the Cougars. Hunstad led the team with three 3-pointers. Addie Voxland had 11 points, while Dykes added six points.

Z-M (6-3) next faces Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.

Area Score:

Triton 68, Randolph 37





Saturday

The Goodhue girls' basketball team blew past Caledonia 66-19 at the HVL-TRC Showdown in Rochester on Saturday.

The Wildcats limited Caledonia to just nine points in the first half. The Wildcats also spread the scoring around with most of the roster getting on the score sheet.

Elissa Lodermeier led the Wildcats with 12 points and three 3-pointers. Joslyn Carlson scored 11 points and Torrie Rehder had eight points. Hannah Gadient and Tori Miller each added seven points.

Goodhue (6-1) extended its win streak to five games. The Wildcats faced Lake City at home on Tuesday.

Chatfield 56, Cannon Falls 42

Cannon Falls fell in its game against Chatfield in the HVL-TRC Showdown.

The Bombers trailed at halftime 35-22 and couldn't make up the difference in the second half. Bella Davisson led the Bombers with 16 points. Makayla Bowen contributed 15 points.

Cannon Falls (1-4) travelled to Byron on Tuesday.

HVL-TRC Score:

Z-M 58, Fillmore Central 32

Friday

Zumbrota-Mazeppa came up short against Triton on Friday, losing 69-68.

The Cougars led at halftime 33-23, but allowed the Cobras to come back in the second half.

"We did an incredible job in the first half of covering the 3-point line and only allowing 23 points to a great offensive team. (In) the second half we didn't (defend) and they hit shots," said Z-M head coach Andy Bromeling. "This was a good test for us and it's a great learning lesson. We will continue to play hard and get better, and I really like where we are at in the season given the tough schedule we have."

Ali Hunstad led the Cougars with 19 points. Raelyn Stiller had 15 points, Sarah Mensink scored 12 points and Addie Voxland added 10 points.

Area Score:

K-W 71, Avail Academy 24