Lake City and Caledonia came into the HVL-TRC Showdown ranked No. 2 and 3 in Class AA boys' basketball. Caledonia held off Lake City to win 69-64.

The Warriors led 43-32 at halftime. The Tigers second-half comeback fell short despite outscoring the Warriors 32-26.

Nate Heise continued his hot start to the season. He recorded a double-double with 35 points and 11 rebounds, both team-highs. Through the Tiger's first five games, Heise has scored 34 or more points in three of them.

Jake Wohlers made four 3-pointers for 12 points. Reid Gastner added nine points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists.

Lake City (4-1) faces Triton at home on Tuesday.

Goodhue 51, Southland 42

Goodhue remained undefeated with a win over Southland at the HVL-TRC Showdown.

The Wildcats led by just four points at the end of the first half, but was able to pull away in the second.

Connor O'Reilly scored a team-high 16 points for the Wildcats. Sam Opsahl had three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Will Opsahl added eight points.

Goodhue (5-0) faces Lake City on Friday.

W-K 65, Z-M 51

Wabasha-Kellogg led by three points at the half, and outscored Zumbrota-Mazeppa 38-27 in the second en route to a victory at the HVL-TRC Showdown.

Zach Hutton paced the Cougars offense. Hutton shot 4 of 8 from behind the arc and ended with a team-high 20 points and six rebounds. Anthony Cylkowski, Willie Holm, Broc Fredrickson and Josh Hutton each contributed five points.

Z-M (3-1) hosts Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.

HVL-TRC Score:

L-A 79, K-W 77