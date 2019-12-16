Cannon Falls and Lake City went to Northfield on Saturday to participate in the 15-team Larry Severson Invite where the Bombers finished eighth with 86 points, just ahead of the Tigers’ ninth-place total of 81.5. The host Raiders ran away with the team title, piling up 248.5 points, well ahead of second-place TriCity United’s 140.5.

Cannon Falls’ Gavin Peterson won the 106-pound title with a 6-3 decision in his final match. Other Bombers in the top three included Colten Black (3rd, 112)Preston Carlisle (2nd, 120) and Riley Keenan (3rd, 195).

Thomas Frank won the 182-pound title for Lake City while Nash Nelson took second at 126. Luke Skifton placed third at 132 over teammate Mason West who had to forfeit.

The Tigers head to Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Friday before taking a break for the holidays. The Bombers had a triangular Tuesday at Triton then take the same break. Both teams will resume action Saturday, Jan. 4. Cannon Falls hosts an invite that day while Lake City will head to Oakdale for the Tartan Invite.

K-W second at home invite

Shakopee won nine individual titles en route to and easy team championship on Saturday at the Dave Mauseth Invitational hosted by Kenyon-Wanamingo. The Sabers piled up 215 points to topple the second-place Knights, who had 177 points and beat four other teams.

K-W’s Trent Foss (113), Jaedin Johnson (152) and Carter Quam all won individual championships. Second-place finishers for the Knights were Dillon Bartel (132), Bray Olson (145), Tyler Craig (160) and Armani Tucker (285).

K-W hosts Triton and Dover-Eyota on Thursday then crosses the border for the Eau Claire Memorial Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 28.



